How to avoid the post office text scam, according to police

article

The Brief The Paradise Valley Police Department issued a warning to residents regarding a text message scam falsely claiming a local post office is closing. The fraudulent text messages prompt recipients to click a suspicious link or sign an online petition, but authorities confirmed the U.S. Postal Service is not involved. Police advise residents to delete the messages, avoid clicking unknown links, and report any potential scam attempts to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.



The Paradise Valley Police Department is warning residents about a text message scam that claims a local post office is closing.

What we know:

The fraudulent messages reportedly urge recipients to click a suspicious link or sign an online petition to keep the location open.

"These messages are NOT from the U.S. Postal Service," the police department said on May 19.

Authorities say to look out for urgent demands for immediate action, suspicious links and requests for personal information or signatures.

What you can do:

To keep yourself safe, authorities say not to click on unknown links, never provide personal or financial information via text and to delete and report suspicious messages.

If you believe you've been targeted by a scam, report the incident to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and stay on top of monitoring your accounts for unusual activity.