Arizona tribe considers member banishment for violent crime

The Gila River Indian Community is considering a landmark proposal to banish and "dis-enroll" members convicted of violent crimes, a move that would be the first of its kind for a tribe in Arizona.

What we know:

The proposal comes as the 600-square-mile reservation grapples with a surge in violence that has shaken the community.

The decision to consider banishment followed a series of high-profile violent crimes, including the shooting death of tribal police officer Joshua Briese last summer.

His death prompted Governor Stephen Roe Lewis and the tribal council to crack down on crime by implementing a curfew for minors and banning teen dance parties.

The community was further devastated in April by the brutal killing of tribal elder Karen Peter, who died after being beaten and raped.

Dig deeper:

The violence has created a flashpoint for tribal members, with many marching in protest and demanding action.

This outrage was evident at a July 12 tribal council meeting that stretched for six hours, as a packed room of community members voiced their frustrations.

In a statement, the tribe said it fired Police Chief Jesse Crabtree just days after that meeting, citing an internal review and a "broader effort to enhance public safety."

The tribe is still searching for a replacement for Crabtree, who spent two years on the job.

The proposed banishment ordinance would allow the tribal council to dis-enroll members convicted of homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, or a violent sexual offense.

During the July meeting, several people questioned why the banishment decision would be made by the council and not through a vote by the tribe itself.

That question remains unanswered.

What's next:

The community has been asked to provide input on the proposal through a survey, with the deadline recently extended to Sept. 13.