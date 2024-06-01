Gila River Police officer killed in shooting

article

A Gila River Police officer is dead, and another is hurt after a shooting broke out at a home early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on June 1 in Santan, which is located in District 4 of the Gila River Indian Community.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a disturbance and were met by a large crowd and gunfire.

Six people were shot, including two officers.

The victims were taken to a hospital where Officer Joshua Briese died from his injuries. A second officer is in serious but stable condition.

One other person was also pronounced dead. They were not identified.

Officer Briese had been with Gila River Police for less than a year and was still in training.

"Our hearts and prayers are with these police officers, their families, and everyone impacted by this tragic incident," the department said.

Gila River Police and the FBI are investigating the shooting.

Map of area where the shooting happened