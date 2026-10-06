Arizona weather forecast: Highs near 100 before rain chances return

The Brief A hot and mostly dry spell will continue in Phoenix with forecast highs near 100 degrees from Tuesday through Friday under strong high pressure, while light and spotty showers affect northern and far eastern Arizona. A changing weather pattern late in the week will draw a West Coast trough southward, absorbing moisture from Hurricane Rachel in the Pacific and directing it toward Arizona. Rain chances increase from Saturday evening through next Tuesday, bringing a cooling trend that will drop Phoenix highs into the mid-90s on Saturday, upper 80s on Sunday, and 80s by early next week.



A hot and mostly dry spell continues the next several days.

What To Expect:

In Phoenix, the forecast high runs around 100 degrees between Tuesday and Friday. Each day, high pressure impacting the west coast will keep afternoon temperatures running well above normal. It will be sunny and dry in Phoenix each day, too.

In the High Country, there will be a few isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday over northern and far eastern Arizona. These showers are expected to be light and very spotty.

Looking Ahead:

Temperatures will begin to slide down this weekend as a more complex weather pattern takes shape.

As high pressure declines, a trough will begin to slip down the west coast. This creates a path for storm systems to run toward the western United States, including Arizona. At the same time, currently-hurricane Rachel will spin out over the open waters of the Pacific. As the trough intensifies and digs southward, it will likely absorb the moisture from Rachel and guide it to the northeast-- toward Arizona.

This setup increases our chances for rain between Saturday evening and next Tuesday. For now, the best chance for rain appears to hit from Sunday to Monday. It's too early to be certain of rain totals and intensity, but the pattern will be strong enough to drop our temperatures. Currently, we're expecting our forecast highs to drop into the mid 90s Saturday, upper 80s Sunday, and low to middle 80s by next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)