Arizona weather forecast: Highs near 100 before rain chances return
PHOENIX - A hot and mostly dry spell continues the next several days.
What To Expect:
In Phoenix, the forecast high runs around 100 degrees between Tuesday and Friday. Each day, high pressure impacting the west coast will keep afternoon temperatures running well above normal. It will be sunny and dry in Phoenix each day, too.
In the High Country, there will be a few isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday over northern and far eastern Arizona. These showers are expected to be light and very spotty.
Looking Ahead:
Temperatures will begin to slide down this weekend as a more complex weather pattern takes shape.
As high pressure declines, a trough will begin to slip down the west coast. This creates a path for storm systems to run toward the western United States, including Arizona. At the same time, currently-hurricane Rachel will spin out over the open waters of the Pacific. As the trough intensifies and digs southward, it will likely absorb the moisture from Rachel and guide it to the northeast-- toward Arizona.
This setup increases our chances for rain between Saturday evening and next Tuesday. For now, the best chance for rain appears to hit from Sunday to Monday. It's too early to be certain of rain totals and intensity, but the pattern will be strong enough to drop our temperatures. Currently, we're expecting our forecast highs to drop into the mid 90s Saturday, upper 80s Sunday, and low to middle 80s by next week.
You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.
Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.
The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.
What are Heat Emergencies?
Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps
Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin
Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious
What to do
- Get person into shade or cool location.
- Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.
- Sip cool water if person is alert.
- For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.
- *If symptoms worsen, call 911.
What not to do
- Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.
- Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.
- Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.
Know your limitations
- Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).
- Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.
- Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.
- Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.
Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke
The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings.
- Find a cooling center/hydration station.
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day).
- Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day.
- Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside.
- Check the UV Index.
- Check the heat risk map.
Road Conditions
- Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
The Source: Information for this article was gathered by the FOX 10 Weather Experts.