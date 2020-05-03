Arizona wine bar lets customers buy a bottle for first responders

article

The owners of GenuWine Arizona in Phoenix are helping those on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 unwind with their Bottles for the Brave program.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck, the owners of the self-service wine and beer bar changed the way they do business in an effort to keep their doors open.

"It's been really great to just give people a platform to not only help a local business but also to give back to the community," said owners Lindsey and Emily.

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

For every bottle purchased, one is donated to a healthcare worker or first responder.

"When a healthcare worker goes to work, they're kind of risking their life at this time, and we just wanted to reward them with a nice bottle of wine to enjoy when they get home," they said.

Lindsey and Emily have just donated their hundredth bottle of wine.

Advertisement

In addition to the bottle, they also provide a snack pack with cheese, crackers and other local products.

Visit their website here: https://genuwinearizona.com/