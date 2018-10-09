Local church works to beautify Glendale park
Triple-digit temperatures and humidity didn't stop dozens of volunteers from getting outside to help improve an area of Glendale.
Valley credit union collecting school supplies for foster kids
In this week's Community Cares, it's back to school time and for many Valley businesses, it means it's time to give back and make sure kids are going in and ready to learn. True West Credit Union is raising supplies for Helen's Hope Chest. http://www.mesaunitedway.org/helenshope
Community Cares: PCH care packs help cheer up young patients
In this week's Community Cares, Phoenix Children's Hospital treats and helps heal thousands of young patients. The hospital stay is not always easy for these kids, but that's where volunteers and non-profits like "Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels" come in. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the story.
Community Cares: Teens workout free at Planet Fitness this summer
Fox 10's Anita Roman reports.
Southwest Gas teams up with St. Mary's Food Bank to help those in need
FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Free backpacks and school supplies
Back to school can already be a nervewracking time for parents without having to worry about if they can afford supplies for their children. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell has the details about a program that's taking the pressure off them.
Valley softball team gives back to the community
Teamwork is the name of the game for a Gilbert little league softball team as the young ladies headed off the field to learn about giving back. The non-profit they volunteered at says it wouldn't be where it's at without them.
Valley woman donates kidney to stranger after seeing sign on car
Fox 10's Anita Roman reports
Teens in the Valley for church youth conference helping others beat the Valley heat
The excessive heat has returned to Arizona and it won't be going away for a few days. It's tough enough for people who live here, but thousands of teens are in town, getting their own first-hand experience. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.
Fans Across America helping Valley families in need
April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month, and organizations like Fans Across America are working to aid kids who need help. One group of Valley leaders helped more than 1600 teens last year. They aren't done yet and need your help.
Keeping it Local: Boobie Batter Cookies
FOX 10's Anita Roman talks to Rachel Partridge, a Valley mom who is using her baking skills to help women struggling with lactation.
Suns partner with Valley foundations to promote healthy habits for students
Many times when it comes to making a change, they say it takes a village.
Manifesting movements yoga retreat
