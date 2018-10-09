Valley credit union collecting school supplies for foster kids video

Valley credit union collecting school supplies for foster kids

In this week's Community Cares, it's back to school time and for many Valley businesses, it means it's time to give back and make sure kids are going in and ready to learn. True West Credit Union is raising supplies for Helen's Hope Chest. http://www.mesaunitedway.org/helenshope

Community Cares: PCH care packs help cheer up young patients

In this week's Community Cares, Phoenix Children's Hospital treats and helps heal thousands of young patients. The hospital stay is not always easy for these kids, but that's where volunteers and non-profits like "Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels" come in. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the story.

Free backpacks and school supplies

Back to school can already be a nervewracking time for parents without having to worry about if they can afford supplies for their children. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell has the details about a program that's taking the pressure off them.

Valley softball team gives back to the community

Teamwork is the name of the game for a Gilbert little league softball team as the young ladies headed off the field to learn about giving back. The non-profit they volunteered at says it wouldn't be where it's at without them. 

Fans Across America helping Valley families in need

April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month, and organizations like Fans Across America are working to aid kids who need help. One group of Valley leaders helped more than 1600 teens last year. They aren't done yet and need your help. 