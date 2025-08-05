Arizona woman sentenced to prison for punching, hitting officer with crowbar during traffic stop

The Brief An Arizona woman was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for assaulting an officer during a traffic stop. On Nov. 3, 2023, authorities say 47-year-old Erica Montgomery punched and hit an officer with a crowbar in Sedona. The officer suffered a concussion during the attack.



An Arizona woman who authorities say assaulted a police officer with a crowbar during a traffic stop has been sentenced to prison.

Erica Montgomery, 47, received 10.5 years in prison in connection with the incident, which happened in Sedona on Nov. 3, 2023.

The backstory:

According to the Yavapai County Attorney's Office, the officer pulled over Montgomery for running a red light. Montgomery also had a suspended license plate.

"Montgomery became verbally aggressive during the traffic stop. Arizona Law requires the police officer to collect the suspended license plate, and the officer asked Montgomery to get out of her car so he could safely collect the license plate," YCAO said in a news release. "Montgomery refused and attempted to roll up her window and lock the door."

A struggle ensued, and Montgomery punched the officer several times in the chest before striking the officer in the head with a crowbar, the attorney's office said.

The officer suffered a concussion. A second officer who arrived at the scene to assist was also hurt.

Dig deeper:

Montgomery was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation, which will be served upon her release from prison. She was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest earlier this year.

What they're saying:

"I hope this decade plus prison sentence sends a clear message that it is never okay to commit a crime of violence," Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane said. "It should go without saying that police officers are members of our Yavapai County community, and everyone in Yavapai County has the right to go to work without fear of being assaulted."