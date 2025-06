article

From the arrest of an Arizona man after his dogs died inside a car to the latest on the Karen Read trial, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

1. Supermarket chain ordered to pay maimed man

Featured article

2. Far East Valley gym employee arrested following dog death

Featured article

3. A look at potential 2026 COLA for Social Security

Featured article

4. Karen Read found not guilty

Featured article

5. Disturbing find at Irish home

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight