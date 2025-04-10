Arrests made after kidnapping, assault at Paradise Valley resort: police

The Brief Two suspects accused of assaulting a man and kidnapping a woman from a Paradise Valley resort were arrested. The suspects were identified as Tradarian Clewis and Reginald Kimbrough. Clewis and Kimbrough were booked into jail on assault, burglary and kidnapping charges, police said.



Two suspects were arrested after police say a man was assaulted and a woman was kidnapped from a resort in Paradise Valley.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. on April 8.

What we know:

Paradise Valley Police say officers responded to a local resort after a man said two other men forced their way into his hotel room, assaulted him and kidnapped a woman who was with him.

The victim gave police descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle. Detectives were able to locate the vehicle at a home in south Phoenix, where it was put under surveillance.

Police say a person matching the description of one of the suspects was seen getting into the vehicle and leaving. Officers pulled over the vehicle and identified the driver as Tradarian Clewis.

Subsequently, detectives went to the home where the vehicle was seen leaving from and took Reginald Kimbrough into custody. Kimbrough was the registered owner of the suspect's vehicle and was later identified by the victim as one of the suspects, police said.

The woman who was allegedly kidnapped was found safe inside the home. Police say the woman corroborated the victim's story and identified Clewis as one of the suspects.

Clewis and Kimbrough were arrested and booked into jail. They are accused of aggravated assault, burglary and kidnapping.

What we don't know:

The man and the woman were not identified. Police did not name the Paradise Valley resort.

What they're saying:

"The Paradise Valley Police Department commends the swift and decisive actions of its officers and detectives, whose efforts led to the quick resolution of the case and the safe recovery of the victim," police said. "It also extends sincere appreciation to the Phoenix Police Department for their vital support and collaboration."