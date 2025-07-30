Expand / Collapse search

Arrests made in Scottsdale double murder; Ozzy Osbourne honored with procession l Morning News Brief

Published  July 30, 2025 9:55am MST
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (KSAZ-TV: Getty Images)

From the arrests of three suspects accused of killing two people in Scottsdale to a funeral procession honoring the late Ozzy Osbourne, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 30.

1. Three arrested in Scottsdale murders

3 suspects arrested in Scottsdale double homicide

Three people were arrested in connection to a double homicide in Scottsdale on June 30. The arrests were made on July 29, almost a month later.

2. Divorced couple found dead

Man, woman dead in possible Mesa murder-suicide: PD

A divorced couple was found shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon at a home near the Loop 101 and Baseline Road, police said. The incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

3. Rest in peace, Ozzy

Ozzy Osbourne honored with Black Sabbath Bridge funeral procession

The city of Birmingham, England, celebrated the life of one of its most iconic sons — Ozzy Osbourne — who passed away at the age of 76.

4. AZ's groundwater crisis deepens

Arizona groundwater levels are in jeopardy, research shows

A study using NASA satellites found the Colorado River Basin is depleting rapidly, losing water equal to Lake Mead's capacity in 20 years, with the drought cited as a primary cause.

5. Wild horses on the move?

Some Salt River horses could be relocated to Scottsdale under proposed plan

The mayor of Scottsdale says she's exploring a plan to relocate some Salt River wild horses to a new sanctuary in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Hot stretch continues in Phoenix

On Wednesday in Phoenix, we'll stay hot with a high above 110 degrees.

