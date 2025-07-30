Arrests made in Scottsdale double murder; Ozzy Osbourne honored with procession l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (KSAZ-TV: Getty Images)
From the arrests of three suspects accused of killing two people in Scottsdale to a funeral procession honoring the late Ozzy Osbourne, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 30.
1. Three arrested in Scottsdale murders
Three people were arrested in connection to a double homicide in Scottsdale on June 30. The arrests were made on July 29, almost a month later.
2. Divorced couple found dead
A divorced couple was found shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon at a home near the Loop 101 and Baseline Road, police said. The incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.
3. Rest in peace, Ozzy
The city of Birmingham, England, celebrated the life of one of its most iconic sons — Ozzy Osbourne — who passed away at the age of 76.
4. AZ's groundwater crisis deepens
A study using NASA satellites found the Colorado River Basin is depleting rapidly, losing water equal to Lake Mead's capacity in 20 years, with the drought cited as a primary cause.
5. Wild horses on the move?
The mayor of Scottsdale says she's exploring a plan to relocate some Salt River wild horses to a new sanctuary in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.
Today's weather
On Wednesday in Phoenix, we'll stay hot with a high above 110 degrees.