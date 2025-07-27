ASU Prof. David Zhu, Peoria man accused of killing neighbor's dog due in court

The Brief Arizona State University Professor David Zhu is accused of killing his wife last summer, while Kenneth McGaughey faces charges for allegedly killing his neighbor's dog with a shovel. Both men are scheduled for court appearances on Monday, July 28, in a Maricopa County court.



Two suspects in well-known cases in the Valley are expected in court on Monday, July 28.

ASU Professor David Zhu is accused of killing his wife last summer in Scottsdale, and Kenneth McGaughey is accused of killing his neighbor's dog with a shovel in Peoria.

David Zhu

David Zhu

Arizona State University professor David Zhu is scheduled to appear in court Monday, accused of murdering his wife inside their Scottsdale home.

The shooting happened on Aug. 17 near 130th Street and Shea Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Zhu was arrested and is accused of first-degree murder.

Court documents allege Zhu admitted to hitting her during a fight.

The wife is Susan Yijuan Yan, 46.

According to court documents, the couple's 19-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Zhu is accused of 1st degree premeditated murder.

Kenneth McGaughey

Kenneth McGaughey

Kenneth McGaughey, a Peoria man accused of killing his neighbor's dog, is scheduled for a court hearing.

Investigators say McGaughey was caught on camera killing a Chihuahua with a shovel after it wandered into his yard.

On April 26, FOX 10 spoke to McGaughey outside his home where he claimed he acted in defense of his own pets.

"He had the cat in his mouth. I didn’t wanna see him hold the cat. I just wanna throw them out the gate. That’s all I wanted to do. I didn’t wanna kill him, but (expletive) happens," said McGaughey.

Peoria Police recommended felony animal cruelty charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.