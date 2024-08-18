Husband shoots and kills his wife inside Scottsdale home, PD says

A man shot and killed his wife in Scottsdale on Saturday night, the police department said, and a young boy and another woman were inside the home when it happened.

The shooting happened on Aug. 17 near 130th Street and Shea Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

"Police responded to a home with reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, a female was found with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries," Scottsdale Police said.

The suspect, David Zhu, was arrested. The wife who was killed hasn't been identified.

Police say a juvenile male and woman were inside the home when the shooting happened, but didn't say how they knew the couple.

The department says this was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the community.

Zhu is listed as a professor in the Department of Management and Entrepreneurship on ASU's website.

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: