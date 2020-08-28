At least 50 Phoenix residents displaced in apartment fire near 20th Avenue and Indian School

Phoenix fire crews responded to a three-story apartment fire burning near 20th Avenue and Indian School Road on Aug. 28.

At least 50 people have been evacuated and displaced due to the fire, but officials say no injuries have been reported.

Officials say the fire started on the second floor at 3:30 Friday morning and spread to the other floors. 18 apartment units have been damaged, officials say.

Nearly 50 firefighters are at the scene putting out the fire.

Inidan School Road will be closed from 19th Avenue to 23rd Avenue while fire crews respond.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

