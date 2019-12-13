Austin police asking for help locating missing mom and two-week-old daughter
article
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing mother and her two-week-old daughter.
Police say Heidi Broussard was last seen dropping off another child at Cowan Elementary School at 2817 Kentish Drive on December 12 at around 7:30 a.m.
Heidi and her daughter, Margot Carey, are believed to have returned to their home near West William Cannon and South First Street but haven't been seen or heard from since.
The description for Heidi and Margot are as follows:
- White adult female
- 33-year-old
- About 5'3" and 150 pounds
- Long, dark hair with highlights
Advertisement
- White infant female
- Two weeks old
- About 22" and 7 pounds 7 ounces in weight
If you can any information about Heidi or Margot's whereabouts you're asked to call 9-1-1.