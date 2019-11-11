Authorities continue search for boys allegedly taken by sex offender father

article

The Las Cruces Police Department is continuing to ask for the public's help in locating two young brothers who were taken by their father and have not been seen since Oct. 8, 2019. A nationwide warrant was issued and remains in effect.

The young boys Maverick Ransom, 3, and his brother Orion Ransom, 4, were last seen on October 8 with their father, Clarence Michael Ransom, 52, when he picked them up from a Las Cruces daycare center.

Police have reason to believe Ransom may have traveled to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, the same day and returned to the United States the following day.

It’s not known if he took his two sons with him and their whereabouts are unknown, police said.

Clarence Michael Ransom, who is a non-registered sex offender and goes by the name Michael Ransom, is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags. His last known address is an apartment at 2250 E. Missouri Ave. in Las Cruces.

Suspect: Clarence Michael Ransom via the Las Cruces Police Department

Maverick and Orion are both about 3-feet-6-inches tall and each weigh approximately 30 pounds.

Ransom and his estranged wife share custody of their sons. However, on Oct. 8, Ransom retrieved the two boys from the daycare center they attend and gave no notification of his intentions to travel with the children.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for Ransom’s arrest. The warrant charges Ransom with failure to register as a sex offender and non-compliance with a custodial agreement.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maverick and Orion Ransom, or Clarence Michael Ransom, is asked to call police immediately at (575) 526-0795. Persons outside of Las Cruces with information on their whereabouts can also contact their local police department or simply dial 911.