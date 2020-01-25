Authorities find marine’s car after more than 5 months of him missing

Scottsdale Police confirms the car of a missing marine from the Valley was found in San Carlos Thursday, about 100 miles east of Phoenix.

37-year-old Jesse Conger went missing late last summer, last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 14.

For weeks after his disappearance, the community searched high and low for Conger.

Patricia Conger, his sister, says his Toyota Camry was found with the keys in the ignition, with hunting and fishing gear inside. She said his pistol is not in the car, though.

Anyone with information can contact Scottsdale PD.