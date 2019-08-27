Search continues for missing Valley marine; reward boosted to $30k

Jesse Conger has been missing for nearly two weeks, but the search for the Valley marine continues, with the reward from philanthropist Bill Pulte now boosted from to $30,000, from $10,000.

"Honestly, it's been a week like no other I've had," said Jessie's father, Don Conger. "Frustrating, sad, angry. Everything."

It’s been 13 days since Don Conger last heard from his son. Conger, 37, was last seen in the early morning hours of August 14. A former marine, Conger's dad is concerned about what happened to his son.

"My son's a good boy. A father's gonna say that," said Don. "He's not a violent person. He's not a danger to anybody. I believe he's just depressed. He's very despondent, and we're worried that he's gone off to try and do something foolish."

"This young man is outstanding," said Victoria Woo. "He did search and rescue for the Marine Corps. He's really a hero."

Woo was so inspired by the online push to find Conger that she stepped in to try and help.

"I just basically met the sister online, and we just started collaborating, and we're just here passing out fliers, see if we can raise some awareness," said Woo. "Someone has to have seen him."

On Tuesday, a handful of volunteers took some fliers and hit the streets in the heat. For a father who feels powerless, it’s the least he could do.

"If I can get out and do something or be of use, I feel better," said Don. "When I talk to people about it, it's hard."