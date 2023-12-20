Authorities searching for man accused of felony animal abuse in Scottsdale

A man is being looked for by authorities after Scottsdale Police say they found a dead puppy in a neighborhood alleyway with its mouth taped shut in June of this year.

Lester Paul Richmond was indicted, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced on Dec. 20, on suspicion of class 5 felony animal abuse.

"Under Arizona law, a class five felony is the highest level of punishment for animal abuse a person can face," the MCAO news release read.

Lester Paul Richmond

Scottsdale Police named Richmond as the suspect after reviewing evidence and surveillance video.

For now, Richmond hasn't been located.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Scottsdale Police at 480-312-TIPS.

"Cruelty to animals is a senseless and heinous crime. My office takes these crimes very seriously. It is important that if anyone has any bit of information on this defendant you contact the Scottsdale Police Department," Mitchell said.