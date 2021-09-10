Authorities seek suspect after mountain lion was shot in Tucson

article

Arizona authorities are looking for the person who shot and mortally wounded a mountain lion in central Tucson.

An Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesman says the cat was euthanized after biologists determined it was unlikely to survive.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the mountain lion was found Sept. 10. Authorities believe it walked 200 yards and climbed a six-foot chain-link fence before it was found, based on the trail of blood.

If you have any information about this case, contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-352-0700.







