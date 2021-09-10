Expand / Collapse search

Authorities seek suspect after mountain lion was shot in Tucson

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Tucson
Associated Press
article

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona authorities are looking for the person who shot and mortally wounded a mountain lion in central Tucson.

An Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesman says the cat was euthanized after biologists determined it was unlikely to survive.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the mountain lion was found Sept. 10. Authorities believe it walked 200 yards and climbed a six-foot chain-link fence before it was found, based on the trail of blood.

If you have any information about this case, contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-352-0700.



 

More Arizona news

Judge to consider challenge to Arizona school masks ban
article

Judge to consider challenge to Arizona school masks ban

A judge is set to hear arguments in a case seeking to overturn several new Arizona laws that restrict the power of local governments and school districts to impose COVID-19 restrictions such as mask mandates.

Fatal collision involving cement truck leads to State Route 587 closure
article

Fatal collision involving cement truck leads to State Route 587 closure

State Route 587 is closed in both directions for a crash involving a cement truck and a pedestrian.

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for 6 Arizona counties
article

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for 6 Arizona counties

The warning went into effect on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. on Sept. 13, with highs of up to 117°F expected for some parts of the state.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.