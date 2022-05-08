Expand / Collapse search
Average US gas price jumps 15 cents

Published 
Updated 1:38PM
U.S.
Associated Press
Associated Press

A vehicle sits near a gas pump at a Shell gas station in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 15 cents over past two weeks to $4.38 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the current price sits just a nickel below the highest average price in history — $4.43, set on March 11.

The average price at the pump is $1.36 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel soared 43 cents over two weeks, to $5.58 a gallon.