Avondale Police say Agua Fria river bottom crime crackdown is working

The Brief Crime was a problem along parts of the Agua Fria river bottom. In November 2024, we reported on a crime crackdown effort in the area. Avondale Police officials say the measures are working.



It has been months since we first reported on a crime crackdown effort along the bottom of the Agua Fria River in the West Valley, and now, Avondale Police officials say the crackdown is working.

The backstory:

The river bottom is home to a diverse ecosystem, and it's a place where no human beings should be. However, law enforcement made hundreds of arrests for trespassing and other crimes in 2024 alone.

"There's been a lot of homes here for generations. What was once accepted a long time ago about off-highway vehicle use and weapons offenses, for example, coming down to the river bottom and shooting, that's just not acceptable anymore," said Officer Daniel Benavidez, an Avondale Police Department neighborhood resource officer.

What We Know Now:

Since our last report, the Avondale Police Department began to use newer, specialized side-by-side (SxS) vehicles to improve enforcement along the river bottom.

The vehicle has air conditioning, which can help beat the Arizona heat.

"Our officers used to drive side-by-sides that were not covered and not caged. They’d get dusty and dirty and really hot," said Officer Daniel Benavidez.

The vehicles also help during the occasional chase.

"They’re better at apprehending suspects who once would’ve gotten away from us because of our older side-by-sides," said Officer Benavidez.

When calls are made, the side-by-sides make the search much easier.

"Our officers were able to go check out these two side-by-sides, drive them down to the river bottom, and they were essential in apprehending those two suspects," said Officer Benavidez. "We’re gonna continue enforcement down here and work with other jurisdictions, because this is affecting our Avondale community and we want to show them it’s important to us."

By the numbers:

According to data, Avondale Police arrested 286 people on the river bottom between May and November 2024.

Since January 2025, there have only been 77 arrests.

"Most of those are trespassing, being here unlawfully, or off-highway vehicle use, which is a city code violation," said Officer Benavidez.

Local residents also have been making less 911 calls for river bottom crimes in 2025.

"We’ve gotten less calls per month for those shots fired calls," said Officer Benavidez. "Those off-highway vehicle calls for service, those have been going down."

What's next:

The City of Avondale also has a project manager working with some residents, and they’re going to be putting up some cable wire fencing along portions of the river bottom that will help with other issues of trespassing and other illegal activities.