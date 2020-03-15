AZ Education Association calls for all students in state to stay home from school

article

The Arizona Education Association wrote a letter Sunday addressed to governor Doug Ducey, calling on him to address this "unanticipated crisis" after a fraction of school districts have decided to close while other schools are staying open in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the letter, the AEA asked that children remain at home until state officials can provide a comprehensive plan to ensure students "will be returning to safe classrooms and healthy school sites."

Joe Thomas, president for the AEA, called for Gov. Ducey to meet with the legislature, education and health leaders to work to ensure safety for Arizona families.

"While any school closure can be disruptive," the letter states, "It is reckless to pretend we are sending our teacher's staff and students into safe environments Monday morning."