White Mountain Apache Chair terminated after special investigation into 'credible' allegations of misconduct

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The Brief The White Mountain Apache Tribal Council voted 9-0-0 to remove Chairman Kasey Velasquez following sexual assault allegations. Former Vice Chairman Jerome Kasey was sworn in as the new chairman on March 19, with Travis Tessay filling the vice chair role. A federal investigation into the allegations remains under review by the U.S. Attorney’s Office; no criminal charges have been filed.



The White Mountain Apache Tribal Council voted on the termination of Chairman Kasey Velasquez, ultimately ousting the embattled tribal leader. The vote was a 9-0-0 decision by the council and took place on March 17.

This comes after a months-long special investigation by the tribe into Velasquez and alleged misconduct.

Last week, Velasquez sued to stop the vote, but apparently that failed. The vote by the council officially terminated the embattled chairman. And the alleged victim who filed the complaint gets her job back, effective immediately.

"I Jerome Kasey the third, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of chairman…"

On March 19, Vice Chairman Jerome Kasey became the Chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

Recently, Velasquez filed a lawsuit against the tribe, accusing the councilmembers of trying to remove him without due process on the basis of "mere allegations."

The 9-0-0 vote to terminate Velasquez came on Tuesday after a special investigation into alleged misconduct stemming from an incident on June 4, 2025. The tribe's human resources director, Wendy Ruiz, told FOX 10 last October that she filed a complaint of sexual harassment and assault against Velasquez.

"It was the... arm around my neck and whatever pressure point he was doing, that alarmed me and that was wrong. That was nowhere, there was no professionalism, no respect and no boundaries of my personal space," she said.

Both Ruiz and Velasquez were placed on administrative leave, sparking the special investigation.

According to tribal records, the investigator's report says the complainant's allegations are "credible and persuasive." Ruiz is now allowed to come back to work immediately.

As for criminal charges, last month, a tribal prosecutor appointed by the council declined to file any against Velasquez regarding Ruiz's allegations.

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What's next:

Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney's Office is reviewing the same case referred by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The other side:

FOX 10 reached out to Velasquez's spokesperson for a statement on the termination.

"Our Constitution has been the guiding document for our people for more than 50 years. This Council created this constitutional crisis by violating my constitutional rights, and attempts to hide behind sovereign immunity to continue to perpetrate their unlawful conduct and abuse of our people. I’m not close to being done yet because I know I’m not the only member of my Tribe to suffer at the hands of this Council. I will continue to fight. The Apache people deserve better," said Barrett Marson.