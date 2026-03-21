Seen on TV: March 21

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Saturday, March 21, 2026

Arizona Aloha Festival

March 21 & 22

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tempe Beach Park

Mill Ave. & Rio Salado Pkwy.

Tempe, AZ 85281

https://www.azalohafest.org

Santo Agave

9832 W. Northern Ave.

Peoria, AZ 85345

480-393-3177

https://www.elsantoagave.com

Mew-seum Cat Fest

March 21

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mesa Historical Museum

2345 N. Horne

Mesa, AZ 85203

www.mesahistoricalmuseum.com

Palma Adoption Event

Alone No More Dog Rescue

March 21

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

903 N. 2nd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.anmdogrescue.org

Last Days of Pompeii exhibit

Through April 12

Arizona Science Center

600 E. Washington St.

Phoenix, A Z 85004

https://www.azscience.org

Luke Days Airshow

March 21 & 22

Luke Air Force Base

Real ID required for entry

Parking pass required if you're driving to the show

https://www.lukedays.com

Parking locations map: lukedays.com/parkingdirections

Someburros

Multiple Valley locations

https://www.someburros.com

JL Patisserie

2601 S. 24th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

480-564-1295

https://jlpatisserie.com

Live-streaming video