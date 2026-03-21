Seen on TV: March 21
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Saturday, March 21, 2026
Arizona Aloha Festival
- March 21 & 22
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Tempe Beach Park
- Mill Ave. & Rio Salado Pkwy.
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://www.azalohafest.org
Santo Agave
- 9832 W. Northern Ave.
- Peoria, AZ 85345
- 480-393-3177
- https://www.elsantoagave.com
Mew-seum Cat Fest
- March 21
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Mesa Historical Museum
- 2345 N. Horne
- Mesa, AZ 85203
- www.mesahistoricalmuseum.com
Palma Adoption Event
- Alone No More Dog Rescue
- March 21
- 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- 903 N. 2nd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.anmdogrescue.org
Last Days of Pompeii exhibit
- Through April 12
- Arizona Science Center
- 600 E. Washington St.
- Phoenix, A Z 85004
- https://www.azscience.org
Luke Days Airshow
- March 21 & 22
- Luke Air Force Base
- Real ID required for entry
- Parking pass required if you're driving to the show
- https://www.lukedays.com
- Parking locations map: lukedays.com/parkingdirections
Someburros
- Multiple Valley locations
- https://www.someburros.com
JL Patisserie
- 2601 S. 24th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85034
- 480-564-1295
- https://jlpatisserie.com