Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Globe/Miami, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
5
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Parker Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave

AZ woman sentenced for North Korea IT scheme; attempted kidnapping at shopping mall l Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 4, 2025 10:21am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Monday, August 4, 2025.

From new details on a Valley woman who was sentenced for stealing millions of dollars to fund North Korea's nuclear program to the attempted kidnapping of a toddler at a shopping mall that was caught on camera, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 4.

1. ‘A different type of fraud’

Featured

Christina Chapman: New details on Arizona woman sentenced in scheme involving North Korea
article

Christina Chapman: New details on Arizona woman sentenced in scheme involving North Korea

Between October 2020 and 2023, Christina Marie Chapman is said to have helped North Korean IT workers secure stolen identities of U.S. citizens and residents, and the identities were reportedly used to get the North Korean workers remote jobs with American companies.

2. Caught on camera

Featured

VIDEO: Alleged attempted kidnapper picks up toddler girl at shopping mall
article

VIDEO: Alleged attempted kidnapper picks up toddler girl at shopping mall

Police shared a video of a man picking up a toddler at a shopping center.

3. Deadly south Phoenix shooting

Featured

Man shot, killed in south Phoenix; 2 detained
article

Man shot, killed in south Phoenix; 2 detained

Two adults were detained after a shooting near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road left a man dead, police said.

4. Premature calves beating the odds

Featured

Twin calves born in Mesa survive despite premature birth
article

Twin calves born in Mesa survive despite premature birth

A pair of two twin baby calves who are the size of cats are beating the odds by simply staying alive, and it has also taught the woman who owns them a lesson she won't soon forget.

5. Man goes missing at Grand Canyon

Featured

New Jersey man missing in Grand Canyon 'mega-fire' as search efforts continue week later
article

New Jersey man missing in Grand Canyon 'mega-fire' as search efforts continue week later

A New Jersey man has been missing for about a week as a "mega-fire" ravages the Grand Canyon National Park.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme Heat Warning lasts through the week
article

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme Heat Warning lasts through the week

Monday will be a hot start to the work week in the Valley as an Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect.

