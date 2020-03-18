AZDHS: Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Arizona, bringing total up to 27

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona on Wednesday, bringing the state's total up to 27.

Maricopa County Public Health has said their two new cases are from a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s, who are both recovering at home.

The Pinal County Public Health Department confirms three new cases in the county. Two are women in their 30s - without relation to each other - who are alisolated and recovering at home. The third is a woman in her 80s who is recovering at a local hospital.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

