Baby found dead behind business in southwest Phoenix

A baby was found dead behind a building in southwest Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix police responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Baseline Road at 1 p.m. to a call of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found an infant who wasn't breathing behind a business.

Phoenix Fire Department declared the baby dead on the scene.

Sgt. Ann Justus told FOX 10 the baby looked like a newborn. The gender was not revealed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

