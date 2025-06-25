Baby killed in off-road crash near Sedona; his grandpa is accused of manslaughter

The Brief A little baby boy was killed when he was ejected in an off-road vehicle crash near Sedona on June 22. Coconino County authorities say the boy's grandpa, Miguel Pacheco, was driving. He's accused of several charges, including DUI and manslaughter.



A 19-month-old baby boy died in an off-road vehicle crash near Sedona during a family camping trip.

His grandfather, who was driving, is accused of DUI, manslaughter, aggravated assault and more.

What we know:

On Sunday, June 22, baby Antonio Pacheco was riding in an off-road vehicle with his cousins in Oak Creek Canyon off State Route 89A.

His grandpa, 37-year-old Miguel Pacheco, was driving. At some point, the vehicle crashed and rolled over.

Antonio, who was not in a child safety seat, was ejected and died.

Everyone else survived.

"Following the investigation, Pacheco was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for Manslaughter, 3 counts of Aggravated Assault dangerous instrument, 2 counts of Felony Endangerment, Possession/Use of a Narcotic Drug, DUI Drugs, Aggravated DUI (Suspended/Revoked license), Aggravated DUI (Passenger Under 15yoa), Driving on Suspended/revoked license, and Reckless Driving. Pacheco was held on a $500,000 cash-only bond," the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

Miguel Pacheco

'We're all heartbroken'

"He changed my life so much. So much. For the better," said Jazelle Pacheco, baby Antonio's mom.

She describes Antonio, her 19-month-old baby boy, as the love of her life.

"My baby," Jazelle said. "He was such a smart, bright boy."

He hit all of his milestones early. He loved to run, drink his milk and play.

"He was so full of joy, such a great smart little baby," Priscilla Palma, Antonio's grandma, said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Antonio Pacheco

"All I can say is he was such a bright soul. He was taken from us too early, too fast. He had so much more life to him," Jazelle said.

His grandma says she'll miss his big smile and the sound of him running down the hallway into her room to play with her.

"He's my only grandchild. He's what made me a grandma," Palma said. "It's still unbelievable, like, I can't wake up from a nightmare. I just can't. I don't feel like it's hit me yet. It's just so unreal. So unreal."

"This was a tragic, tragic accident that happened during a family camping trip," Palma said.

Days after the tragedy, family and friends mourned Antonio at a candlelight vigil.

"We're all heartbroken. We're all devastated for what happened. This was a major accident," said his great grandma, Merlinda Martinez.

A major accident that created a major hole in Jazelle's heart.

"It's hard to accept the fact that I'm not a mom anymore. I don't have a baby to take care of. I don't have a little boy always at my legs," Jazelle said.

What you can do:

Palma put together a GoFundMe to raise money for her grandson's funeral.

They're also organizing two car washes this weekend.

AJ's Tire Shop, Saturday, June 28, at 77th Avenue and Indian School Road, 7 a.m.

Funny Farm Lounge, Sunday, June 29, at 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, 8 a.m.