Bachelor star reacts to woman's indictment; Persons of interest sought in Glendale shooting | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 7, 2025 7:19pm MST
PHOENIX - From a former Bachelor speaking out against a woman accused of faking a pregnancy with him to new persons of interest in the Glendale mass shooting that happened on May 4, here's a look at some of the top stories for Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

1. Former Bachelor Clayton Echard speaks out

Former Bachelor Clayton Echard reacts to Laura Owens' fraud indictment
Clayton Echard, a former Bachelor, says a weight has been lifted after his accuser was indicted on felony charges. Laura Owens is accused of lying about being pregnant with his child.

2. Persons of interest sought in Glendale shooting

Glendale mass shooting: Persons of interest wanted for questioning
The Glendale Police Department released photos of people who might be critical in helping solve the May 4 mass shooting at a restaurant.

3. Arrest made in shooting outside Casey Moore's Oyster House

Arrest made in Tempe shooting outside of Casey Moore’s Oyster House
An arrest was made in a Tempe shooting that happened outside of Casey Moore’s Oyster House on May 3. The suspect was identified as Dakota Barnes.

4. Tempe photo enforcement cameras are back

Tempe turns on photo enforcement cameras: Here's what drivers need to know
Here's what drivers who visit the East Valley should know, as the City of Tempe turns on over a dozen photo enforcement cameras at various intersections.

5. Chandler man wins $1 million jackpot

Chandler man wins $1 million jackpot on Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Gila River Casino Santan Mountain
A man from Chandler won a $1 million jackpot on a slot machine at Gila River Casino - Santan Mountain.

