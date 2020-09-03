Ballots at the ‘Madhouse’: Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum to be used as voting center

The "Madhouse on McDowell" will be used as a voting center in November.

A task force, including Phoenix Suns' managing partner Robert Sarver and players Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges, have been working closely with state and Maricopa County leaders to establish a voter engagement initiative for the upcoming election, according to a news release.

Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum will also be used as an early ballot drop-off center.

A date for when early drop-off ballots will be accepted has not been announced.

The move follows a nationwide trend of sports teams turning arenas into polling places.

