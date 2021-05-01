Ban on fires at Phoenix parks goes into effect May 1

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
4
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
PHOENIX - A ban on fires at city parks, including desert parks and mountain preserves, went into effect on Saturday.

The city of Phoenix enabled the ban due to the drought and arrival of warmer temperatures.

"In consultation with the Phoenix Fire Department, smoking and charcoal fires are included in the ban due to the extreme fire danger that the combination of low humidity, increased temperatures, excessive dry vegetation, and frequent high winds create each spring," stated officials.

City leaders put the rule in place the same day as county parks are banning open fires.

"We're trying to follow with Maricopa County and their parks, so we decided it would be easier if it were May 1 throughout the entire county," said Capt. Rob McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department. "It would not take long for an area like this to go up in flames in a fire that would spread quickly."

The ban applies to the following parks:

  • Camelback Mountain
  • Deem Hills Recreation Area
  • Lookout Mountain
  • Papago Park
  • Phoenix Mountains Park and Recreation Area
  • Phoenix Mountains Preserve
  • Phoenix Sonoran Preserve
  • North Mountain Park
  • Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area
  • South Mountain Park/Preserve.

The ban does not apply to the city's flatland parks.

According to phoenix.gov, for those using the city's desert parks and preserve land, the fire ban stipulates the following:

  • Open wood and charcoal fires are prohibited
  • Propane or gas grills may be used, but only in established picnic areas
  • Smoking outside enclosed vehicles is prohibited year-round
  • Fireworks are prohibited year-round

The ban on fires could last until September or October.


 

