Bear spotted, approaches car in northern Minnesota

As warmer approaches, wildlife is becoming more active and more sightings are being reported across Minnesota.

Earlier this week, a bear in Redby, Minnesota, was spotted approaching a driver’s vehicle, while the driver – Alexander Aman of Everlasting Ranch – simply asks "How’s it going?" and "What can I do for you?"

No one was hurt during the incident, and the bear was able to proceed on its way during the 45-second encounter.

Closer to the Twin Cities, last week a mama bear and her three cubs were spotted roaming around Elm Creek Park in Maple Grove.

Authorities warn people to never feed wildlife that can be dangerous on top of inquisitive.