Expand / Collapse search

Bear spotted in Prescott Valley, Simmons Fire causes evacuations and road closures | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  May 28, 2024 7:55pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a bear spotted in Prescott Valley to a new developing wildfire called the Simmons Fire in Pinal County here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

1. Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood

Featured

Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
article

Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood

Prescott Valley residents are being warned after police say a black bear has been spotted roaming a neighborhood.

2. Simmons Fire near Kearny prompts evacuations and road closure

Featured

Simmons Fire near Kearny prompts immediate evacuations and road closure
article

Simmons Fire near Kearny prompts immediate evacuations and road closure

Pinal County officials enacted GO-level evacuations for the Simmons Fire, which has burned nearly 20 acres near Kearny, Arizona.

3. Video shows multiple cloaked individuals resembling aliens in Las Vegas

Featured

Las Vegas alien video shows at least 2 'beings' using 'cloaking' device, analyst claims
article

Las Vegas alien video shows at least 2 'beings' using 'cloaking' device, analyst claims

A crime scene reconstruction expert broke down a video of a reported alien sighting and pointed out two "visual anomalies" that he believes are aliens.

4. Phoenix officer hurt in shooting following a traffic stop

Featured

Phoenix officer seriously hurt in shooting following traffic stop, suspect dead
article

Phoenix officer seriously hurt in shooting following traffic stop, suspect dead

A shooting early Tuesday morning near 10th Street and Southern Avenue left an officer hurt and a suspect dead.

5. Family mourns after Memorial Day weekend crash leaves a mother of 4 dead

Featured

Family mourns after Memorial Day weekend crash leaves 3 people dead
article

Family mourns after Memorial Day weekend crash leaves 3 people dead

The family of Emy Rodriguez is mourning after the 42-year-old mother of four's life was taken in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on SR 87.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

6 p.m. Weather Forecast - 5/28/24

Get comfy! We are looking at triple-digit high temperatures for the foreseeable future.