Bear spotted in Prescott Valley, Simmons Fire causes evacuations and road closures | Nightly Roundup

From a bear spotted in Prescott Valley to a new developing wildfire called the Simmons Fire in Pinal County here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
1. Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
Prescott Valley residents are being warned after police say a black bear has been spotted roaming a neighborhood.
2. Simmons Fire near Kearny prompts evacuations and road closure
Pinal County officials enacted GO-level evacuations for the Simmons Fire, which has burned nearly 20 acres near Kearny, Arizona.
3. Video shows multiple cloaked individuals resembling aliens in Las Vegas
A crime scene reconstruction expert broke down a video of a reported alien sighting and pointed out two "visual anomalies" that he believes are aliens.
4. Phoenix officer hurt in shooting following a traffic stop
A shooting early Tuesday morning near 10th Street and Southern Avenue left an officer hurt and a suspect dead.
5. Family mourns after Memorial Day weekend crash leaves a mother of 4 dead
The family of Emy Rodriguez is mourning after the 42-year-old mother of four's life was taken in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on SR 87.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
6 p.m. Weather Forecast - 5/28/24
Get comfy! We are looking at triple-digit high temperatures for the foreseeable future.