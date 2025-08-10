Beat the summer heat with Puzzle Effect's escape rooms

The Brief The Puzzle Effect, an escape room venue in Phoenix, is offering extended hours for the summer. The company focuses on fun and immersive, family-friendly rooms rather than on high difficulty. While walk-ins are accepted, reservations are recommended due to the increased popularity during the summer.



A fun way to beat the heat this summer is The Puzzle Effect, which offers extended hours during the hot months. Visitors can cool down while working their brains to escape the rooms.

It's a puzzle, alright, trying to find your way in and out of different rooms. "BEEP BEEP SEE WE DID IT," someone said after finding a solution.

"What in the world is that?" another person asked.

At The Puzzle Effect in Phoenix, "we have extremely immersive escape rooms, family-friendly, accessible to everybody, proud to have all types of people here," said Sam Bergen, store lead. "We focus on fun and immersion rather than difficulty and low success rates."

What they're saying:

It's a popular spot in the summer with the AC cranked up.

"We open for extended hours in the summer, so people have time to come in and play," Bergen said. "Normally we're in the evening a cool place to come and hang out. We keep it pretty chilly in here, definitely better than being outside."

They do take walk-ins, but during the busy summertime, it's best to book a reservation.

"We have games running every 20-30 minutes from noon to nine p.m." Bergen said.

Some of the games are tougher than others, and it's easier if you have a few more people helping. A reporter tried to do it all by herself.

"Finding the symbols for the pin," a voice said. "I found the other three."

Making her way through the new jungle adventure room, the reporter finally said, "There we go."

With just a few minutes left on the clock, she made it out.

"Perfect, we did it... you saved humanity," she said.

The Puzzle Effect is located at 4700 N. Central Avenue, Suite 102 in Phoenix. For more information, call 602-900-4111, or head to https://puzzleeffect.com/phoenix.