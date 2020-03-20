Believe it or not, some companies are still hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic

Layoffs are soaring as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with an analysis from Goldman Sachs predicting initial claims for unemployment benefits rising to a record 2.4 million this week.

There is a silver lining for jobseekers, however, with a tremendous amount of need in some fields, there are a lot of places hiring around the Valley.

Banner Health hiring

Banner Health is preparing for an influx of COVID-19 in Arizona, and in order to do they, they need to fill positions. They have 950 job postings in the Valley, anything from entry-level positions to physicians.

Company officials say many of these positions have been open, but with the pandemic, they say it is so important for everything to be in place. They have been holding virtual hiring events to abide by social distance guidelines.

"We have needs in ICU and clinicians. We also can’t underestimate front line needs, the folks that clean rooms in the hospitals. We have three Level 1 trauma centers throughout Phoenix market, so that’s where sickest patients go, not only in those locations. We are looking for positions," said Naomi Cramer, in a phone interview.

Other companies also hiring

Advertisement

Grocery stores such as Basha's, AJ's Fine Foods, Food City, Safeway, Sprouts and many others are in urgent need of help due to a growing demand for goods.

A spokesperson for Basha's, AJ's Fine Foods and Food City says people can just walk in and talk to a manager about open positions.

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

Additional resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Related stories

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

How coronavirus differs from flu: Symptoms to watch for

Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

Should you cancel your trip? CDC urges travelers to avoid several countries impacted by coronavirus

Coronavirus more contagious than SARS or MERS, can live on surfaces for up to 9 days, studies say

Cleaning tips to keep your workspace safe amid coronavirus worries

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine