Berks County Girl Scout still selling cookies after nearly 90 years

One Berks County Girl Scout is still selling cookies after nearly nine decades.

FOX 29's Jenn Frederick joined Veronica "Ronnie" Backenstoe at Phoebe Ministries Retirement Community for a Girl Scout cookie sales event on Tuesday.

Backenstoe has been an active Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania member for upwards of 90 years.

The lifelong member has worked as a field director, camp coordinator and director of an international Girl Scout Camp, according to the organization.

Troop #1814 will be selling Girl Scout cookies from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, and at the same time on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

