Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix

Police say they've located an SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 25-year-old man dead in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, Mario Hernandez-Roman was riding his bicycle near 15th and Southern Avenues Thursday when he was hit by a white SUV.

Hernandez-Roman was taken to a hospital where he later died.

After the collision, police found the damaged SUV abandoned in a nearby parking lot.

The registered owner of the SUV attempted to report it stolen, but police have not been able to confirm who was driving the vehicle.