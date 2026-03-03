Body found in desert ID'd; Teen allegedly robbed at gunpoint | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - Body found in Arizona desert identified decades later; man and teen accused of robbing East Valley boy at gunpoint; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
1. Body found in desert decades ago ID'd
Dennis Edmondson was reported missing in 1998. Investigators believe he did not die of natural causes and a death investigation is now underway.
2. Latest on Nancy Guthrie case
Tuesday marks Day 31 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
3. Teen and man accused of robbing Gilbert boy at gunpoint
Two people accused of robbing a Gilbert 12-year-old boy at gunpoint and stealing his e-bike have been charged, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.
4. New details on death of Arcadia High School students
The bodies of 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark were found in the Mount Ord area of the Tonto National Forest on May 27 of last year. The Arcadia High School students were said to be on a camping trip when they were killed.
5. Pentagon identifies 1st U.S. casualties in Iran attack
The Pentagon has released more details about the first US casualties in the Iranian operation. Here’s what we’ve learned.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We're expecting cooler temperatures this week, but we're also not expecting it to stick around.
