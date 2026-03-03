Expand / Collapse search

Body found in desert ID'd; Teen allegedly robbed at gunpoint | Nightly Roundup

Updated  March 3, 2026 6:25pm MST
PHOENIX - Body found in Arizona desert identified decades later; man and teen accused of robbing East Valley boy at gunpoint; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

1. Body found in desert decades ago ID'd

Human remains found in desert identified as missing Arizona man
Human remains found in desert identified as missing Arizona man

Dennis Edmondson was reported missing in 1998. Investigators believe he did not die of natural causes and a death investigation is now underway.

2. Latest on Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 31 latest updates
Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 31 latest updates

Tuesday marks Day 31 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

3. Teen and man accused of robbing Gilbert boy at gunpoint

2 accused of stealing Gilbert boy's e-bike at gunpoint
2 accused of stealing Gilbert boy's e-bike at gunpoint

Two people accused of robbing a Gilbert 12-year-old boy at gunpoint and stealing his e-bike have been charged, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

4. New details on death of Arcadia High School students

Causes of death revealed for Arcadia High School students killed on camping trip
Causes of death revealed for Arcadia High School students killed on camping trip

The bodies of 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark were found in the Mount Ord area of the Tonto National Forest on May 27 of last year. The Arcadia High School students were said to be on a camping trip when they were killed.

5. Pentagon identifies 1st U.S. casualties in Iran attack

Iran update: Pentagon identifies first US casualties
Iran update: Pentagon identifies first US casualties

The Pentagon has released more details about the first US casualties in the Iranian operation. Here’s what we’ve learned.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/3/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/3/26

We're expecting cooler temperatures this week, but we're also not expecting it to stick around.

