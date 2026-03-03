Iran bombing: Scottsdale tech firm head warns of cyberattacks

The Brief The head of a tech firm in Scottsdale is warning others about the potential for more cyberattacks amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. Tim Roemer with GMI said they have already seen a big increase in such attacks. Roemer offered people tips to help reduce their risk of becoming a cyberattack victim.



As Arizonans watch the attacks on Iran and other parts of the Middle East unfold, a former CIA agent has a warning for everyone: all of this is actually at our doorstep.

Big picture view:

A cybersecurity firm says it has seen online attacks triple since the situation in Iran began. Experts say Iran is backed into a corner, and is likely trying everything it can to gain an advantage in America.

Expert Perspective:

As the first missiles were launched, Scottsdale-based cybersecurity company GMI could already tell based solely on the huge spike in cyberattacks.

"What we’re seeing right now is a massive increase in that pressure building globally," said Tim Roemer, a former CIA agent who is currently GMI's CEO.

Roemer walked through the company’s security operations center.

"What you really can’t see right now, from a cyberwar perspective, is definitely ignited and going off just as violently, if you will, online as it is kinetically in person," Roemer said.

By the numbers:

The company has seen a 333% increase in attacks in the past week, averaging around 2,000 to 3,000 attacks every minute globally.

The pressure of cyberattacks coming into and out of Iran has pushed it into a top five country nationally.

"So this is very much at our doorsteps, whether we want to see it or not, it’s there," Roemer said.

The former CIA agent said cyberattacks don’t stay online.

"There will be a physical consequence to a cyberattack, especially if Iran hit some of our critical infrastructure," Roemer said. "You can only imagine the devastation because of that. We need to take this very seriously. It starts with basic things: companies having strong passwords, utilizing multifactor authentication, and most importantly, patching your vulnerabilities."

What you can do:

Roemer has the following advice for those at home, as cyberattacks spike globally:

Don’t fall for phishing links over email or text

Use strong passwords. Consider using long phrases

Use multifactor authentication.

"So take care of yourselves and take care of your cyber hygiene online," Roemer said. "That could really be what saves you."

Roemer said don’t be surprised if you see a website with a home screen that appears to be hacked in the coming days with pro-Iranian messaging. He said that’s one of the tactics they use to spread fear.