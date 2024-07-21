Biden drops out of presidential race: Arizonans react to historic news

article

President Joe Biden bowing out of the 2024 presidential race is a hot topic in Arizona, as it is a border state and swing state. Biden narrowly won here in the 2020 election, so we went to find out what voters think of July 13's development.

Ashley Corbitt: "It's completely shocking. We saw that Kamala Harris was actually going to be the first Asian-American nominee and first Black woman to headline a major ticket."

Kevin Moriarty: "It should've happened I guess last year, or maybe the year before. I was surprised he lasted as long as he did, really."

Christopher Martin: "You know, a little indifferent. Realistically, I kinda haven't been too much in the political scene. I do follow politics. I support a bunch of different people's individual policies, but not really anybody as a whole enough to vote for them."

Peter B. Kovacs: "I don't think there's a problem with that particular decision because you probably need a younger person in there and Donald Trump is in his 70s, too, so you have to realize that as well. I was a non-partisan my entire life from age 18 to now and I don't see the two-party system working effectively for all of us."

Corbitt added, "I think these are just historic times.. I mean Trump almost got assassinated and now Biden drops out. Who could solve it but a woman?"

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix Live:

What Arizona elected officials are saying:

Rep. Ruben Gallego - 3rd District

"From his work to pass the Violence Against Women Act as a Senator, to his fight to find a cure for cancer with his Cancer Moonshot as Vice President, to his life-changing work to cut the cost of prescription drugs and create more than 365,000 Arizona jobs as President, President Biden has consistently worked to make life better for hardworking Americans. He again put our country first today, as he has throughout his tenure as a public servant," stated Gallego on Twitter.

"As we look to Election Day, Arizona is at a crossroads. Protecting abortion rights, lowering the cost of everyday essentials, securing our water future, taking care of our veterans – all of this and more is on the line. That's why I will spend the next 107 days laser-focused on defeating Kari Lake and her dangerous plans to ban abortion, endanger our seniors' Medicare, and hurt Arizona families."

Rep. Greg Stanton - 4th District

Stanton was one of the first lawmakers to urge Biden to step aside.

"Today, as he always has, President Biden put the future of our country first. He will go down in history as one of the most effective chief executives of the modern era. I will forever be proud of what we have been able to deliver for Arizona."

Rep. Andy Biggs - 5th District

"Biden choosing not to run for re-election affirms what the world has known for years - that he’s not mentally fit to be President," he tweeted. "Democrats’ attempted cover up would be comical were it not so serious. Once again, they’ve put our national security at risk for their own gain."

Rep. Raúl Grijalva - 7th District

On Twitter, Grijalva stated, ".@POTUS will be remembered as one of the most consequential presidents in our history. His legacy will forever be one that helped save the US from fascism, led our nation out of the pandemic, crafted an economic recovery plan that prioritized working families, and led the charge to ensure our country would be the leader of the world in the transition to a clean energy economy. He has been and continues to be responsible for more progress than any modern American president. We are deeply indebted to him for his life of public service. Thank you, President Biden."

Gov. Katie Hobbs

"President Biden is the embodiment of a public servant. Throughout his career, he has led with integrity, selflessness, and unparalleled empathy. His decision today is a clear reflection of these qualities and his commitment to putting the American people first," she tweeted. "As President, he has delivered for the United States and for Arizona. Our state is benefitting from once-in-a-lifetime investments that are creating thousands of good-paying jobs for Arizonans and accelerating our economy, all while rebuilding our infrastructure and reviving American manufacturing. I look forward to continuing Arizona’s partnership with the Biden Administration for the final months of his term, and I know his dedication to moving our state forward remains steadfast."

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes

"Following President Biden's decision to withdraw from the race, Secretary Fontes is confident that Arizona will deliver a General Election that will represent the will of the people, reflecting their needs and priorities," Fontes stated on Twitter.

"Our elections are safe and secure because they are administered by trained election officials at the state, county, and local levels. To those expecting chaos from this announcement, the Secretary of State governs by a set of rules and laws that ensure the proper administration of elections. Despite this 1 moment in our nation's history, one thing remains certain: election officials and staff across the country are working to guarantee that our elections remain secure and fair, and that every eligible ballot is counted accurately. The Fontes administration has been engaged in extensive scenario planning for months to prepare for these contingencies. The strength of our democracy lies in its ability to adapt and respond, and we are committed to govern with confidence."

Attorney General Kris Mayes

"I want to thank President @JoeBiden for his dedicated service to our nation. From guiding us out of the pandemic, to revitalizing our economy and for supporting freedom and democracy at home and abroad," she tweeted. His lifetime of public service — and especially his presidency — will have a deep and lasting impact on our country and our planet. Thank you for everything you have done for the American people, Mr. President.

Mayes also endorsed Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee.

Sen. Mark Kelly

.@JoeBiden has been one of the most consequential presidents in history. He led us out of the pandemic, took historic steps to bring back microchip and clean energy manufacturing and rebuild our infrastructure, and he has strengthened our alliances and made our country safer," Kelly stated on Twitter. "It takes great humility to make the difficult decision that President Biden has made to not seek re-election, but that’s the Joe Biden I know — someone who puts what he believes is best for his country above all else."

In another tweet, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.