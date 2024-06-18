Expand / Collapse search
Florida man killed by hit-and-run driver on I-96 in Detroit

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  June 18, 2024 4:02am MST
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police say a body found along the shoulder of I-96 in Detroit early Tuesday was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Police learned about the body on the eastbound side of the road near Schaefer around 6:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found the body of a 59-year-old Fruitland Park, Fla. man next to the road on the local lanes. The driver who hit him fled the scene, and police have not provided a possible suspect vehicle description. 

The freeway was closed for hours for an investigation, and as of 9:15 a.m., remained closed at Southfield as troopers continue to gather evidence. 

Stay with FOX 2 for updates. 