A death investigation is underway after a body was found on July 22 in the west Valley.

Glendale Police say the body of what appears to be a woman was found just after 9 a.m. near 75th and Northern Avenues.

The victim was not identified.

"Our detectives have responded along with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office," police said.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Map of where the body was found