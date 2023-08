A dead body was found in a Scottsdale canal Tuesday afternoon, the police department said.

The body was found in the canal near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Sweetwater Avenue around 2 p.m.

The Scottsdale Police Crime Scene Unit is investigating.

The body hasn't been identified and details about the condition the body was found in haven't been provided.

