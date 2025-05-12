Expand / Collapse search
Body found in Mesa alley, police investigating

Updated  May 12, 2025 12:35pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Body found in Mesa alley

Police in Mesa say a homicide investigation is underway, after a person was found dead in an alley near Mesa Drive and Broadway Road. Police have yet to release any details surrounding the case.

The Brief

    • A man was found dead in an alley on May 12 near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive.
    • The victim was not identified. It's unclear how he died.

MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday in an alley in Mesa.

What we know:

According to Mesa Police, officers responded on May 12 to Broadway Road and Mesa Drive for reports of a person who appeared to be dead.

Once at the scene, officers found the victim.

"Our homicide unit is on scene and the investigation is active at this time," police said.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. It's unknown how he died.

Map of area where the body was found

The Source

  • The Mesa Police Department

