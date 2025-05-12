Body found in Mesa alley, police investigating
MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday in an alley in Mesa.
What we know:
According to Mesa Police, officers responded on May 12 to Broadway Road and Mesa Drive for reports of a person who appeared to be dead.
Once at the scene, officers found the victim.
"Our homicide unit is on scene and the investigation is active at this time," police said.
What we don't know:
The victim was not identified. It's unknown how he died.