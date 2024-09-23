Body found near downtown Phoenix

The Brief A man was found dead near 16th Avenue and Van Buren Street. The victim was not identified. Police say the victim had signs of trauma.



An investigation is underway after a man was found dead late Sunday night near downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say firefighters found an unresponsive person at around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 near 16th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

"Upon closer inspection, it was determined to be a deceased male with signs of trauma," police said.

The victim was not identified.

Detectives are investigating the man's death.

A man was found dead near 16th Avenue and Van Buren Street, Phoenix Police said. The victim was not identified.