Body found near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead late Sunday night near downtown Phoenix.
Phoenix Police say firefighters found an unresponsive person at around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 near 16th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
"Upon closer inspection, it was determined to be a deceased male with signs of trauma," police said.
The victim was not identified.
Detectives are investigating the man's death.
