Body found in west Phoenix canal; recovery operation underway
PHOENIX - Firefighters say a recovery operation is underway after a body was found early Thursday morning in a west Phoenix canal.
What we know:
The Phoenix Fire Department says crews on June 26 responded to 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of a person in a canal.
"Firefighters arrived and found an adult in the water unconscious and not breathing," Capt. Todd Keller said. "Unfortunately the patient was beyond resuscitation and pronounced deceased."
What we don't know:
The victim was not identified.
What's next:
The Phoenix Police Department will recover the body and investigate the incident.
Map of where the body was found