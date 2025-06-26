Expand / Collapse search

Body found in west Phoenix canal; recovery operation underway

By
Updated  June 26, 2025 7:56am MST
West Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
Adults body found in Phoenix canal

Adults body found in Phoenix canal

Firefighters say an adults body was found on Thursday morning in a canal near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road. The victim hasnt been identified.

The Brief

    • An adult's body was found on June 26 in a canal near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road.
    • The victim wasn't identified.
    • Phoenix Police will investigate the incident.

PHOENIX - Firefighters say a recovery operation is underway after a body was found early Thursday morning in a west Phoenix canal.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews on June 26 responded to 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of a person in a canal.

"Firefighters arrived and found an adult in the water unconscious and not breathing," Capt. Todd Keller said. "Unfortunately the patient was beyond resuscitation and pronounced deceased."

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department will recover the body and investigate the incident. 

Map of where the body was found

The Source

  • The Phoenix Fire Department

West PhoenixNews