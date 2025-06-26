Body found in west Phoenix canal; recovery operation underway

The Brief An adult's body was found on June 26 in a canal near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road. The victim wasn't identified. Phoenix Police will investigate the incident.



Firefighters say a recovery operation is underway after a body was found early Thursday morning in a west Phoenix canal.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews on June 26 responded to 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of a person in a canal.

"Firefighters arrived and found an adult in the water unconscious and not breathing," Capt. Todd Keller said. "Unfortunately the patient was beyond resuscitation and pronounced deceased."

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department will recover the body and investigate the incident.

Map of where the body was found