Body of Colorado City man recovered from Lake Powell marina

Authorities say the body of an Arizona man has been recovered from Lake Powell.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area officials say 31-year-old Jacob Jessop of Colorado City was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Jessop's body has been transported to Flagstaff for an autopsy.

National Park Service rangers received a 911 call about 8 p.m. Sunday about a man who jumped in the water near Wahweap Marina and didn't resurface.

Authorities say the body appeared to be ensnarled in wires and cables at a depth of 20 to 30 feet.

Due to safety concerns, recovery was suspended until Monday morning.

The recreation area's dive team recovered Jessop's body about 11 a.m.at a depth of 249 feet.

Authorities say the death will be investigated.