Body of RFK's granddaughter recovered days after canoeing accident in Maryland: police

The body of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter has been recovered following a canoeing accident over the weekend in Maryland off the coast of the Chesapeake Bay.

Authorities recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean on Monday at around 5:30 p.m. about 2.5 miles south of her mother’s residence in Shady Side, where the canoe was initially launched.

McKean was the daughter of RFK’s oldest child, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, a former Maryland lieutenant governor.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police will resume search operations on Tuesday to continue searching for her 8-year-old son Gideon McKean.

McKean, 40, and her son Gideon were in a canoe in the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis when they disappeared Thursday. The Coast Guard called off the search Friday night.

“It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away,” McKean’s husband said on Facebook Friday.

“We were self-quarantining in an empty house owned by Maeve’s mother Kathleen on the Chesapeake Bay, hoping to give our kids more space than we have at home in D.C. to run around,” David McKean said.

He said his wife and son got in the canoe to chase a ball that went into the water as the two of them were playing a game of kickball near a small, shallow cove behind the house.

