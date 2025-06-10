Bodycam video details violent traffic stop struggle, officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

The Brief Body camera video shows a fight between a Phoenix officer and a man during a May 25 traffic stop near 25th Street and Cactus Road. Police say Sam Perone became combative, struck the officer, and tried to grab his holstered weapon. Perone was shot in the leg and the officer sustained multiple injuries.



New body camera video shows a fight that led to a police shooting in Phoenix on May 25.

Warning: The language and video are explicit.

"Get up off me. I'm in my God d*** car. Back up." followed by a slap. "Alright, alright, come on b****, we're fighting. Come on. Come on with it."

The officer's body camera falls to the ground amidst sounds of kicking and punching, and an expletive.

What we know:

The officer pulled over 46-year-old Sam Perone near 25th Street and Cactus Road for a traffic violation.

"The officer got out of his marked patrol car and began speaking with the driver, who was already standing outside of his vehicle and being verbally confrontational. The officer explained the reason for the stop and asked for the man’s driver's license," stated Phoenix Police officials.

Police say the video shows Perone immediately getting combative, swearing at the officer, and disobeying commands.

"The man’s aggressive demeanor and physical posturing towards the officer continued for several minutes until the man struck at the officer’s head, and a fight broke out," stated officials.

Timeline:

According to the police, Perone "..grabbed at the officer’s holstered weapon," resulting in the officer-involved shooting.

More video from a witness across the street shows the fight after the body camera falls off, and a bystander trying to help the officer.

Police say Perone tried to grab the officer's gun several times, but the officer managed to fire one shot, hitting Perone in the leg.

Perone was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released the following day, then booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

The backstory:

Police haven't identified the officer, but said he sustained multiple injuries. He was treated and released from an area hospital. He has about four years of service with Phoenix PD.

Map of the crime scene area: