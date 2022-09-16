Expand / Collapse search

Border officers in Arizona find 150K rainbow fentanyl pills in gas tank, spare tire in separate busts

By Julia Musto
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News

NOGALES, Ariz. - Border officers in Arizona found more than 150,000 multicolored fentanyl pills and other illegal drugs over the past week.

According to Port of Nogales Director Michael Humphries, 26,000 fentanyl pills were found Tuesday in the gas tank of a car.

"9/13, CBP officers at the Nogales POE took down approx 6,000 multicolored fentanyl pills, 20,000 blue fentanyl pills, 2.45 lbs cocaine and 71.7 lbs meth in the gas tank of a car," he tweeted. "As always, good teamwork with our partners at @HSIPhoenix CBP officers and special teams."

A day later, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a vehicle containing approximately 276,000 fentanyl pills in the spare tire of a vehicle during K9 operations at the same location. 

CBP Nogales fentanyl pill seizure

CBP officers at the Nogales POE took down approx 6,000 multi-colored fentanyl pills, 20,000 blue fentanyl pills, 2.45 lbs cocaine and 71.7 lbs meth in the gas tank of a car. (CBP Port of Nogales, Arizona/Twitter)

Expand

"Approximately 146k of the pills were multicolored. Nice work by the K9 team and officers keeping these opioids off the streets," Humphries said. 

In August, agents in Tucson seized 340 packages of fentanyl pills near Gila Bend.

The narcotics were discovered while conducting a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox that had exited Interstate 8. 

"During the stop, border agents observed several black duffel bags in the vehicle’s rear cargo area and that the female driver was noticeably nervous as she was questioned," CBP said in a release. 

CBP Nogales fentanyl seizure

On Wednesday during K9 operations, CBP officers at the Nogales POE stopped a vehicle containing approximately 276,000 fentanyl pills in the spare tire. Approximately 146k of the pills were multi-colored. (CBP Port of Nogales, Arizona/Twitter)

After receiving consent to search the vehicle, three bags containing packages wrapped in black tape and cellophane – and coated in axle grease – were found, containing an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl. 

Two U.S. citizens, both women, were arrested and face prosecution for drug charges.

Fentanyl is generally considered lethal at just 2 milligrams.

Get the latest on this story at FOXNews.com.

More Arizona crime news

Crimes of 'the Zone': Theft, assaults, drugs, unsanitary conditions plague area of downtown Phoenix tent city
article

Crimes of 'the Zone': Theft, assaults, drugs, unsanitary conditions plague area of downtown Phoenix tent city

It’s known as "the Zone" and issues like trash, violence, and drugs have been well-documented. We’re taking a deep dive into activity plaguing the largest homeless camp in the Phoenix area and the first responders who are there on average nearly four times per day.

Brick of fentanyl seized in Phoenix traffic stop. Police say drug traffickers are getting more creative

The Phoenix Police Department says a purple brick of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, among other items, and this actually was the first they've seen.